Shatta Wale Recklessly Speeds Off After Throwing GH₵20 Notes Bundle On Fans In Public
- Shatta Wale, in a video, threw a bundle of GH₵20 notes on his fans as he recklessly sped off in his Lamborghini Urus
- The dancehall musician and his team met a crowd that had gathered on the streets and cheered after they exited a house
- Fans flooded the comment section to share mixed reactions to the video of Shatta Wale throwing money as he sped off
Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale made the headlines after he threw money at his fans while speeding off in his Lamborghini Urus.
In a series of TikTok videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was spotted exiting a beautiful house with his road manager, Mawuena and other members of his management team as a crowd of his loyal supporters gathered by the roadside to cheer and show their support to him.
The dancehall musician and his team navigated through the crowd, which mobbed them as they made their way towards the SM boss' Lamborghini Urus, parked on the side of the street.
Shatta Wale throws GH₵20 notes bundle
Shatta Wale hopped into the luxurious car to exit the area with his team as the crowd barricaded them and continued to cheer and compose songs to praise the SM boss.
The Minamino Sin coroner, who recently released the official video of his Accra Invasion Project, which featured nine underground artistes, decided to reward the fans for their support in his usual way.
Shatta Wale took a bundle of GH₵20 notes and threw it out of the Lamborghini Urus' window to the crowd as he recklessly sped off with his team.
Check out the videos below:
Shatta Wale's videos stir reactions
The video of Shatta Wale throwing money at his fans as he recklessly sped off triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:
Pen Talker fanpage4 commented:
"Hustle o. No let your fellow human being come dey spray you money o."
Bestower said:
"Why are you running 😂😂😂? the street love is soo deep 😍🙏."
amadujallow1 commented:
"He likes that. Immediately he throws the money, then he speeds up 😂."
RICH SOON KOFI said:
"He had to clear the road 😂😂😂😂."
Degraft commented:
"Who else noticed the money just came into his hands?"
