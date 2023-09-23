The Ghanaian protestors marching in Accra expressing their displeasure over the government's mismanagement have gathered for the third day

The pressure group Democracy Hub led the protest, while other Ghanaians with similar grievances joined the march

This is the final day of the protest, as they have been demonstrating since Thursday (September 21, 2023)

Members of the political pressure group Democracy Hub and other well-meaning Ghanaians have massed up at the 37 Trotro station to go on their third and final day of protest.

The group is unhappy with the Ghanaian government's mismanagement of the economy and the hardships people face.

Several police officers are also at the 37 enclave to maintain law and order. Some key celebrities have also joined the protest.

This is the third and final day of the protest

On the first day of the protest, the police arrested about 49 demonstrators, including a BBC reporter and his cameraman, and Metro TV’s Bridget Otoo.

On the second day, the police did not allow the protestors to march to the Jubilee House. Some Ghanaian celebrities who joined the demonstration sat on the floor to show their displeasure.

The Democracy Hub organization has been criticizing the government and holding a series of protests, requesting that the government implement adequate steps to alleviate Ghanaians' suffering.

On Friday, the Police Service met with some Democracy Hub organisers to discuss concerns about the nature of their planned rally at the Jubilee House.

The police said in a statement issued on Friday that the meeting was held pleasantly and that the organization's leaders assured the police that they would have a conversation with their members to reach a possible agreement over the demonstration location and then return to the police.

The leaders also assured the police that they would speak to their members about leaving the streets while awaiting a compromise resolution between the police and the demonstrators on an alternative site or a court.

Black Sherif speaks on Occupy Julorbi House protest on Twitter

YEN.com.gh reported that, during the ongoing Occupy Julorbi House demonstration, Black Sherif called out President Akufo-Addo and his government on Twitter.

He stated in his message that he witnessed the president's speech at the United Nations Conference in New York City on September 21, 2023, and was astounded by the amount of money he requested from the international body.

Many people praised him for not remaining silent about the demonstration even though he was not in the nation.

Former President Kufuor makes social media post

Meanwhile, a post made by former president John Agyekum Kufuor on social media has been interpreted as indirect support for the OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations.

On the first day of the protests, 49 demonstrators were apprehended by police officers who claimed they had violated a court order prohibiting the demonstrations. P

A message came on Kufuor's X page amid questions about arrests and if they are even lawful.

It read as follows:

"Respect for human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, coupled with free and fair elections, are essential to good governance and development of peace and security everywhere. J.A. Kufuor, 2008."

