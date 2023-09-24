Ama Governor has for the first time admitted that she is queer amid the brouhaha about her call to the bar

She said although she likes to sleep with women, she does not think that that is justifiable grounds not to be called to the bar

Her admission comes amid a recent attempt by the General Legal Council to admit her to the bar in the October/November 2023 schedule

Social media influencer and aspiring lawyer Elorm Ama Ababio, known popularly as Ama Governor has admitted in public for the first time that she is queer.

Her sexuality is among the reasons she was not called to the bar last year, following a petition to the General Legal Council (GLC) by "a concerned citizen" that her actions were unbecoming of an aspiring lawyer.

A large section of Ghanaian society frowns on LGBTQ people and activities because of long-standing cultural beliefs.

Although she passed the bar exams, it seems the petition worked and the GLC removed her name from the short-listed people scheduled to be called to the bar in 2022.

Her plight triggered public furore, with many saying she has not been treated fairly.

Ama Governor has recently been permitted to complete an application process to be called to bar in the October/November 2023 schedule.

Commenting on the matter during the OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations which took part in on September 23, 2023, she insisted that she was not treated fairly by the GLC.

She said especially that she put up a good defence and debunked the allegations against her by the "concerned citizen", she deserved to be called to the bar.

She stressed that only one of the allegations by the unknown petitioner was accurate, but even that was not grounds to prevent her from becoming a lawyer.

"And the last one is the fact of my sexuality that I sleep with women. I said that is not a lie; I do sleep with women, that is a fact. But it is not grounds for me to not be called to the bar, and that is it...

"My sexuality, I am queer, I am pansexual; yes, I sleep with women, but it is not a ground upon which you can say I am not fit to be called to the bar, and that was our defence, and we won," she told a Joy News journalist covering the demonstration.

