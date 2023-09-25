Broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere has clarified the ownership of the Lamborghini she rode to her unveiling as the Tonino Lamborghini brand ambassador

She stated that she does not own it and that the company gave it to her to ride to the event to add colour to the unveiling ceremony

Many people stated that the explanation was unnecessary

Broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has clarified the ownership of the red Lamborghini she rode to her unveiling as the energy drink Tonino Lamborghini brand ambassador.

Serwaa Amihere speaks on ownership of a red Lamborghini

"And for the records, I do not own the Lamborghini I was seen driving in the videos circulating," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The celebrated influencer and entrepreneur stated that the luxury car served as a prop and it was also to add colour to the unveiling ceremony.

She also added that the luxury car was purchased by the owners of the Tonino Lamborghini.

Serwaa Amihere further explained that she is the company's brand ambassador, hence, why she was given the nod to drive the Lamborghini to the event.

Below is the statement Serwaa Amihere made concerning the red Lamborghini.

Ghanaians react to Serwaa Amihere's statements

Many people on the X platform, formerly Twitter, asked why she was explaining, noting that it was unnecessary.

Others were also concerned why others made a fuss about to her ambassadorial unveiling of the brand.

@Opresii said:

You can’t tell us what to believe. The Lamborghini is yours, and you can’t change our minds.

@_lawslaw said:

It’s an aventador. Add it. Lamborghini Aventador.

@MaameAmaAdoma said:

No, it’s yours and we don’t care what people say ma. Anyways I’ll come over for a ride

@ericboatenggh said:

Twitter ne nkwasia pressure.....they will put pressure on you by force to explain things

@bashghx said:

Small Lambo you sat inI can imagine coming out of a Private Jet

@BurnHardUTD said:

Why are you explaining?? If it’s yours, it’s yours. Let them talk. Most of them will do anything to own one chale.

Serwaa spotted driving a red Lamborghini

YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere was captured riding a Lamborghini in a viral video.

She caught the attention of many as she arrived at her unveiling as the brand ambassador for an energy drink brand, Tonino Lamborghini.

Many people were awed by the award-winning broadcaster's progressive and lavish lifestyle.

