International dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has spoken amidst his controversy with Shatta Wale over the Accra Sports Stadium

Stonebwoy reassured his fans that he is not changing the venue and date

He also promised that security at the Ashiaman to the World Concert would be rigorous

Ghanaian Afro-reggae artiste Stonebwoy has addressed his dispute with Shatta Wale over the availability of the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to Stonebwoy, the story from Shatta Wale is false and does not detail what happened.

He assured his fans that the Ashiaman to the World Concert will happen as scheduled.

Speaking to Jay Foley, Stonebwoy shared how far along they are with preparations, especially security:

"It's really interesting when you get to the background and realise the narrative out there is not what it is. And I want to reassure the people that it is happening. And I want to assure the people also that security is going to be top-notch."

Stonebwoy added that he is prepared to give Ghanaians a show of a lifetime on December 22, 2023.

"We care about the people, and now, from home, we need to set high-quality standards stages for which we can be known. And build back the people's confidence."

Peeps react to Stonebwoy's message to his fans and Ghanaians to anticipate the biggest show ever

Fans assured Stonebwoy that they will attend the show in their numbers.

sellyabanyi commented:

Well said, Stone...we are coming live

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2 commented:

I'll be there live

bra.joe.official commented:

Shatta kraa why, we are feed up with his bad behavior. He should let us think.

master_moses_keys commented:

It will be so nice.

Shatta Wale claims the president's daughter wants to sabotage his concert

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Shatta Wale's allegations against Stonebwoy and the president's daughter.

According to him, Stonebwoy is trying to sabotage his annual Freedom Wave Concert. He said when he confronted the National Stadium Authroirties about the availability of the venue for his setup, he was told the president's daughter had already given Stonebwoy the go-ahead.

He threatened Stonebwoy while dragging the first daughter for her alleged role in the conspiracy.

Source: YEN.com.gh