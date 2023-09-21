Famous media celebrity Serwaa Amihere gave Ghanaians an eyeful with her latest wheels

Serwaa Amihere arrived at her ambassadorial signing in style with a flashy red Lamborghini

Peeps are both surprised and wowed by the young lady's progressive, successful lifestyle

Ghanaian TV personality Serwaa Amhere caused a stir when videos of her driving a Lamborghini in Ghana went viral.

Serwaa Amihere arrived at the venue of her signing in a red luxury automobile.

Many people were surprised to see her in a Lamborghini because she is usually seen in a Mercedes Benz.

A photo collage of Serwaa Amihere and her new car Image credit: @serwaaamihere @ghhyper

Serwaa Amihere and her sister, Maame Gyamfua, stormed her ambassadorial signing with one of the most expensive cars in the world.

In the footage, the two socialites alighted from the Lambo and walked hand in hand into the building.

After the pleasantries and her signing, Serwaa Amihere gave a short speech as she began her new role as the Tonino Lamborghini energy drink ambassador.

She said, "You are all welcome, and it's a privilege to be here. We all know that we have been really working hard at it. We started this conversation about launching and signing quite a while ago. So, I'm happy that it's actually happened."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Serwaa Amihere's new Lamborgini in town

Theories about Serwaa Amihere's new car flooded the comment section of a video.

towerimagery_gh commented:

Men are supposed to be admiring the Lambo....but they watching something else

21stcenturyomar commented:

The owner of the TV station she’s working with doesn’t have a Lamborghini

golden_wrists commented:

So which roads these cars dey pass top..?

kantonaj commented:

The place you are working, how much is your salary for you to buy this car women

List of business and ambassadorial deals Serwaa Amihere owns

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported a list of Serwaa Amihere's side hustles after reports of her alleged resignation from GHOne went viral.

The gorgeous news anchor currently has three successful businesses to her name. She co-owns some with her sister, Maame Gyamfua.

Aside from these businesses, Serwaa Amihere is some she runs with her sister. Serwaa Amihere is also one of the known faces of Ghanaian brands.

