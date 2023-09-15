Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has raised massive concerns as she failed to quote a famous bible verse in a hilarious video

Serwaa Amihere, Tima Kumkum and Nakeeyat were present at the private influencer dinner party

The female celebrities looked splendid in elegant outfits for the star-studded event while showing off their plush cars

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther was among the influencers who graced the influencers' dinner hosted by the management of Flora Tissues as they launched their new products.

Serwaa Amihere, Piesie Esther, Tima Kumkum and Nakeeyat rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

2023 VGMA gospel artiste of the year, Piesie Esther, stepped out in style, rocking a black puff-sleeved blazer dress and bob hairstyle for the star-studded event.

In the viral video, Piesie Esther wore pointed spiky stiletto heels with round-toe while flaunting her designer bag.

Piesie Esther talks about relying on God to break barriers

At the star-studded dinner, the PRO for the company showcased their new packaging with motivational quotes to brighten up the customers' lives.

GHOne TV host Serwaa Amihere picked the box with tissue with Stay Positive boldly written on it.

Gospel musician Piesie Esther received a tissue box with quotes that read Yes I Can. The Wa Ye Me Yie hitmaker then quoted a bible quotation that reads;

I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.

But she failed to give that exact bible chapter and verse the message could be found in the viral video.

Piesie Esther Slays In Flamboyant Dresses at the 2023 VGMA

Source: YEN.com.gh