Admired socialites Serwaa Amihere and Sandra Ankobiah turned heads in a high-end restaurant

Serwaa Amihere's sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, also featured in the video, singing along to the music

The beautiful ladies drew stares from other diners, who could not help but stare at the boisterous group

Ghanaian media personality Serwaah Amihere and her lawyer friend, Sandra Ankobiah, attracted stares in a high-end restaurant after dancing openly.

The small group of friends, which included Serwaa Amihere's sister, were the only ones brave enough to enjoy the highlife music from the speakers.

Their table soon became the centre of attraction as other diners looked at them, enjoying themselves.

In the footage, Serwaa Amihere looked stunning in a gorgeous teal green one-handed figure-hugging dress that accentuated her curves.

In contrast, Sandra Ankobiah favoured an earth-toned two-piece of trousers, and a bralette dimmed with a net coverup.

Serwaa Amihere's sister also wore a shiny blue number, which paired nicely with her pale honey-blonde hair.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to video of Serwaa and Sandra Ankobiah having fun in a restaurant

Many complimented their looks, especially their beautiful white sparkling teeth.

_akosua_sika_ commented:

Serwaa and DL.

fredblankson commented:

Wie mo na 3kura Oman no ohn.

awuraamasarfo commented:

Their teeth are freakishly white. My eyes couldn’t escape them… I need some white teeth.

ahendzia commented:

The hottest ladies. ❤️

a.gloriamensah commented

I have not been seeing Nana Aba as of late.

efo_sedem9 commented:

Now in bras!?

thereal_mums.eye1 commented:

Weight gain paaaa

Nana Aba Anamoah shocks fans, washes her feet in milk and honey

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Nana Aba Anamoah's infamous luxury treatment.

]The media personality shared her self-care package with her fans online. Nana Aba strolled casually into the salon parlour for her pedicure.

After being served her welcome drink, the pedicurist proceeded to pour honey and milk on the TV host's leg.

The video has caused mixed reactions, with some people wondering how she can waste milk while the country is facing economic difficulties.

Source: YEN.com.gh