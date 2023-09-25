A video of Ghanaian kids at Salem Oxford International School mimicking contestants from "Ghana's Strongest" during their graduation has gone viral on TikTok

They garnered 500k views and numerous interesting and hilarious reactions from social media users

The children's playful performance showcased their youthful enthusiasm and creativity during their graduation but also stirred laughter

Ghanaian children who recently graduated from the Salem Oxford International School in Ghana created a buzz online as they mimicked contestants from the famous "Ghana's Strongest" competition.

In a video clip that has since gone viral, the young graduates displayed their youthful exuberance by emulating the iconic chest-pouting and gallant walks often associated with athletes in the renowned strength competition.

The video, originally shared on TikTok by the user empressrashida0, garnered a remarkable 500,000 views at the time of this report.

Ghanaians react to the video of Salem Oxford International School kids

Social media users from all corners have been chiming in with their reactions to the spirited yet hilarious performance by the young graduates.

M.O.G_Official said:

By this time they think, I am the strongest and nobody can stand me..

Andypearl9 indicated:

Nobody is talking about the guy tied to tyre I beg just like my comment

_deevAh1 stated:

in the future they will use it to laugh at each other...they'll deny it was them saf

Hello, hi bye bye❤️ mentioned:

I have like 3 nephews I want to register them they no get work na only fighting dey do at home

Ghanaian student's unconventional Our Day celebration with fufu and soup sparks conversations

In another story, a Ghanaian student has drawn attention online with a viral video depicting his distinctive Our Day celebration, during which he brought fufu and soup to school.

In the video circulating on TikTok, the student's teacher can be heard questioning whether he could finish the two servings of fufu. Netizens who came across the video shared their thoughts on this unconventional meal choice and the special occasion.

Video of 3-year-old girl preparing a meal leaves viewers astonished

In other news, a young girl seen independently preparing a meal has surprised many people.

In the video, the toddler displayed great seriousness as she cooked on a tripod stove. After the video surfaced, various netizens expressed their opinions about the child's actions.

