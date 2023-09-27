Kuami Eugene sat down with popular media personality Naana Donkor Arthur and shared how Mr Drew's song Case came to fruition

The singer said he wrote 80 percent of the hit song but is yet to be given what is due him

According to the musician, he sent Mr Drew messages via WhatsApp addressing his grievances, but the singer left him on read

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian music sensation Kuami Eugene, in an interview with renowned media personality Naana Donkor Arthur, opened up about his significant contribution to the creation of the chart-topping song Case by fellow artiste Mr Drew.

Ghanaian Musicians Kuami Eugene and Mr Drew Photo source: kuamieugne, mrdrewofficial

Source: Instagram

During the interview, Kuami Eugene revealed that he had penned around 80 percent of the song's lyrics. Yet, he hasn't received the acknowledgement and compensation he believed he deserved. He disclosed that he had initially collaborated with Mr Drew on the track, co-wrote most of the lyrics and contributed to the melody, making the song a massive hit.

Expressing his disappointment, Kuami Eugene stated that he had reached out to Mr Drew through WhatsApp messages to address the issue amicably. However, he claimed that his attempts to engage in a conversation regarding rightful credit and compensation had been met with silence from Mr Drew's side, leaving him frustrated and feeling undervalued for his contribution to the song's success.

Kuami Eugene's revelation gets netizens talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

user66687352346567 said:

That's true. Mr Drew himself said it on Tv3. But the guy is somehow oo. What a talent.

bountifulgrain wrote:

the song actually sounded like kwame Eugene's sound,mr drew doesn't write these kind of songs,i mean the lyrics

Wills reacted:

He is talented and has every right to be proud of his talent. Ed Sheeran wrote Justin Beiber’s song “Love Yourself”. He says it proudly everywhere.

Kuami Eugene shoots music video

In another story, singer Kuami Eugene held a burning newspaper while shooting the music video of Fate, a song off his new album, Love & Chaos.

He revealed in the caption that he took that risk for his fans. Many people advised him to be safe during his music video shoots.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh