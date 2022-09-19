Mr Drew got his fans in Italy hyped up and excited while doing a hot dance with two female fans on stage

The Ghanaian singer put up a steamy and show-stopping performance in Sassuolo on Saturday, 17 September 2022

He was one of the headliners at the Alpha Summer Rave alongside fellow Ghanaian musician singer Wendy Shay

Mr Drew was undoubtedly in a good mood while performing his hit song Mood in Sassuolo in Moderna, Italy. The Ghanaian singer briefly stopped in the European country, where he headlined the Alpha Summer Rave with Wendy Shay. The night featured sets from Ghanaian DJs who dropped the hottest Afrobeats tunes to get the crowd pumped up.

Mr Drew dancing with female fan

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mr Drew was on stage with two female fans as he performed his 2021 banger Mood. Dressed in a sleeveless black top on a pair of black trousers, Mr Drew was passionately whining his waist as he danced behind the first female fan who rocked a black sleeveless crop top and a green miniskirt.

After a push from the second female fan, he turned to her for their dance. Rocking a green dress and a baseball jacket, the fan bent down after Mr Drew adjusted her hair and pushed her neck down. He was then seen gyrating her behind amidst screams from fans and cheers from the hypeman.

Mr Drew also shared excerpts from his performance in Italy on his verified Instagram account. The video captured the moment Mr Drew went shirtless while performing E Choke, sending his female fans into a frenzy. Mr Drew reminded fans of his energetic dancing during the performance.

