A video of a young man on achieving his ambition has motivated many people online

He shared a video of his time when he worked as a cleaner in the US, and now that he works as a critical care nurse

Many people who saw the video showered praises on the young man, with others expressing optimism about joining him soon

A young Ghanaian man who joined the 'then and now' online challenge has given many people a reason to travel abroad in search of greener pastures after sharing photos of his massive transformation.

The University of Ghana graduate @brytesugar, in a short clip sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, shared a photo of himself in a graduation robe, where he revealed that his travel to the US was not rosy from the start as he worked as a cleaner and also at a warehouse.

Man shares transformation photos

Determined to make meaning out of his life, the young man got a job as a nurse anaesthetist, where he upgraded to a nurse and then finally to a critical care nurse.

He revealed that his hard work had begun to pay off, and it was evident in the photos as he looked radiant and at his handsome best.

To buttress his point, he showed the moment he bought a brand-new 2023 Mercedes Benz and revealed that driving this car was always his dream.

The video, which had gathered over 7000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report, was captioned:

"Don't despise small beginnings. Work hard, be determined, sacrifice and know one day, your star will shine. All glory belongs to my Maker de Almighty God"

Watch the video below

Ghanaians congratulate him on his achievement

Many netizens who saw the video commended the young man for inspiring others with his hard work.

Loveghnj stated:

this what the youth needs to see, it didn't take him a year or two to acheive that, it took him years of hardwork and determination. God bless you

SKINNY indicated:

Your life journey is very inspiring Senior. Thanks for sharing

Afia Amponsah Appiah stated:

Congratulations on your achievement

Nana Peasah indicated:

Every journey begins with a step. Rome wasn’t built in one day ,thanks for making me believe that a man’s life is a gradual process. I’m

Source: YEN.com.gh