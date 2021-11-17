Abena Cilla has caused a stir on social media with her beautiful photos

The beautiful model has proved why she is one of the upcoming stars with her looks

The photos have garnered some reactions from her fans

Ghanaian video vixen and model, Abena Cilla, has set the internet ablaze with her groundbreaking photos.

Abena Cilla has taken to social media to show her fans what she is capable of doing.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the model is captured wearing a silky brown straight top without a bra.

Abena Villa: Ghanaian Model wows fans with Gorgeous Photos (Photo credit: Abena Cilla/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she matched her combination with a nice hairstyle and sunglasses.

She posed from different directions as she was captured feeling herself.

Captioning the photos, the beautiful model wrote, "Rose, Gold"

Social media users speak about Abena Cilla's photos:

efyya_konadu said:

"Last slide."

bobokwame commented:

"Goodness!"

123motown also wrote:

"Very beautiful lady Queen"

sampson.hammond said:

"Cilla."

