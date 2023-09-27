Beautiful pictures from the wedding of Special Ice CEO Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's son, Michael Kwesi Ofori, have surfaced online

There was a rich display of the Ashanti culture at the wedding, which took place in Kumasi on September 23, 2023

Dr Osei Kwame Despite, who is a close friend of Dr Ofori Sarpong, was also present

Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame arrived in style to the wedding ceremony of the son of his close friend Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Michael Kwesi Ofori.

Beautiful pictures from the ceremony have surfaced online as many gush over the splash of culture and colour.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong at the latter's son's wedding

Pictures from the wedding of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's son, Michael Kwesi Ofori, have emerged online. The young man who is the CEO of Investor Hub wedded beauty entrepreneur Ruth Ofori Acheampong in Kumasi on September 23, 2023.

In some pictures that emerged online, the newly wedded couple were all booed up. Photos showed the bride dancing with her bridesmaids while the groom flaunted plush cars.

In others, Dr Osei Kwame Despite was spotted posing with three shirtless muscular men with kente fabrics wrapped around their midsections.

Below are some of the lovely moments captured at the wedding of Michael Kwesi Ofori and Ruth Ofori Acheampong.

Below is a video of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Dr Osei Kwame Despite arriving with the groom's family to the wedding.

