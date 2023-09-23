Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong's son, Michael Kwesi Ofori, has got married in a plush traditional wedding

Michael Ofori married Ruth Ofori Acheampong, a lady related to former Health Minister Dr Richard Anane, in Kumasi on September 23

Videos from the ceremony have emerged online showing how Ofori Sarpong, Despite, and others attended the wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Michael Kwesi Ofori, one of the children of business mogul Ernest Ofori Sarpong, has got married in a plush ceremony.

Michael Ofori married Rita Ofori Acheampong, a lady related to former Nhyiaeso MP Dr Richard Anane, on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's son, Michael, has got married in Kumasi Photo source: @sorce_photography

Source: Instagram

The traditional wedding ceremony held at Dr Anane's residence in Kumasi saw the groom's father and his wealthy friends, including Osei Kwame 'Despite', gracing the occasion.

Videos from the beautiful ceremony have emerged online, showing some lovely moments.

1. Ernest Ofori Sarpong arrives with Osei Kwame Despite

The groom's father, Ernest Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice fame, arrived at the ceremony in the company of Osei Kwame Despite and others. They both rocked colourful kente.

2. Ushers bring in the dowry items

The dowry was brought into the house by a long queue of male ushers.

3. The groom's family seated with the bride's family

The main ceremony, where the groom's family presented the dowry items to the bride's family, happened in the living room.

4. Abeiku Santana was the MC

Renowned broadcaster Abeiku Santana was present to steer affairs at the ceremony.

5. Groom's moments

The groom, Michael Kwesi Ofori, rode to the ceremony in a posh Bentley.

6. Groom and bride's pose

The groom and the bride posed for some photos after the dowry payment.

Ghanaian female photographer slays in stylish corseted kente gown

In other wedding news, Ghanaian bride Brittany looked gorgeous in beautiful outfits by top female designers for her luxurious wedding

The female photographer wore a breathtaking, stylish kente gown and an alluring hairstyle for her traditional wedding.

Some social media users congratulated the young and wealthy couple on their well-organised nuptial.

Female carpenter goes viral with her one-hand corseted kente

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akua Sylvia, a businesswoman from Ghana, who is one of the most attractive brides because of her distinctive corseted kente dress.

With all her gorgeous bridal attire and adorable hairstyle, the CEO of Aducraft Furniture resembled a Barbie.

The many popular wedding vendors have shared several wedding vendors on their official social media pages.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh