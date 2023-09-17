Nana Ama McBrown had lovely moments as she attended a pre-party for the 2023 EMY Awards on Saturday, September 16

McBrown had conversations with her former bosses at Despite Media, Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Kennedy Osei

Videos of the actress and media personality's chats with Ofori Sarpong and Despite's son have warmed hearts online

Nana Ama McBrown attended a pre-awards party for the 2023 Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

There were lovely scenes as she McBrown met and interacted with her previous employers at Despite Media, owners of United Television (UTV), where she hosted United Showbiz.

In videos circulated on Instagram, McBrown had hearty conversations with Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Despite Media General Manager Kennedy Osei.

Nana Ama McBrown had lovely moments at the EMY Pre-Party on Saturday Photo source: @ghhper1, @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

McBrown chats with Ofori Sarpong, Kofi Boakye and others

The first video showed McBrown arriving at the ceremony, which was well-attended by some of Ghana's most prominent people, including Ibrahim Mahama, McDan, and others. She bumped into Ofori Sarpong and other East Legon Executive Men's Club members.

She exchanged pleasantries with the likes of COP (rtd) Kofi Boakye and moved to have a chat with Ofori Sarpong. The two walked together for a moment while wrapping their arms around each other's shoulders and chatting.

McBrown hugs Kennedy Osei at the EMY party

Not long after chatting with Ofori Sarpong, McBrown met and interacted with her former boss, Kennedy Osei.

The two had a brief chat filled with smiles before sharing a warm embrace and parting ways.

Ghanaians react to McBrown's interactions with Ofori Sarpong and Kennedy Osei

The videos of McBrown and her former employers excited many social media users. The excitement stemmed from rumours in the past that McBrown had fallen out with Despite and his family after leaving UTV to join Onua TV.

Below are some reactions:

akosuah_fosuaah said:

all haters has now become 3rd parties

otemaaamoah said:

I don't know why people think Macbrown will beef Despite and his family. Hw3, some relationship are worth dieing for ooo, and I'm not sure she will break this relationship. Some people are really funny, she not working for them doesn't mean she has problem with them

McBrown dances with Baby Maxin and Adepa

Meanwhile, McBrown and her children, Baby Maxin and Adepa, have danced joyfully in an adorable video on TikTok. They danced to Rihanna's 2005 banger If It's Lovin' That You Want.

Many people admired how happy Adepa looked in her new home as they talked about how beautifully she was growing.

Source: YEN.com.gh