The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama and business owner, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, has been reported dead

The late ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) member and 2M Express Transport Services founder is said to have died following a short illness

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and MP for Suame, reportedly confirmed Aboagye's demise on Hello FM in Kumasi

Ghanaian former legislator and business founder Daniel Okyem Aboagye has reportedly passed away. He died in the early hours of Saturday, September 23.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, who represented the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kumasi Metropolitan District in the Ashanti Region, died following a brief illness.

Former Bantama MP Okyem Aboagye is reported dead. Photo credit: Hon Daniel Okyem Aboagye.

Majority Leader confirms death

His demise was confirmed by Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and MP for Suame, on Kumasi-based Hello FM, said Pulse Ghana.

About Daniel Okyem Aboagye

Until his death, Aboagye was a businessman and a one-term lawmaker. He lost his seat to Francis Asenso-Boakye in a hotly contested primary in which Dr Kokofu supported the current Minister of Works and Housing.

The late former lawmaker later became a spokesperson for the NPP on economic matters. He was a member of the Economic Committee in Parliament and owned several businesses, including the transport company 2M Express Transport Services.

Aboagye died at the age of 49 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

