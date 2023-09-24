Business founder Ernest Ofori Sarpong's son, Michael Kwesi Ofori, and his wife hosted a plush reception after their lavish traditional wedding on Saturday, September 23

The couple treated guests, including millionaire Osei Kwame 'Despite''s son Kennedy Osei, to delicious meals and entertainment at the ceremony

The video in which Kennedy Osei is seen spraying cedi notes on the groom on the dance floor has gathered reactions

Michael Kwesi Ofori, one of the children of business magnate Ernest Ofori Sarpong, concluded his traditional marriage with a plush wedding reception.

The groom and his significant other hosted their families, friends, and famous personalities at the reception, including Keneddy Osei, the son of Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame 'Despite.'

Kennedy Osei attends the wedding reception of Ernest Ofori Sarpong's son. Photo credit: zionfelixdotcom.

Michael tied the knot with Rita Ofori Acheampong, a lady related to former Nhyiaeso legislator Dr Richard Anane, on Saturday, September 23. The groom's father and affluent friends, including Osei Kwame 'Despite,' attended the traditional wedding ceremony at Dr Anane's residence in Kumasi.

The pair proceeded to climax the customary ceremony with a reception attended by friends and loved ones, including Kennedy Osei.

Michael and Kennedy Osei were filmed on the dance floor, where the General Manager of Despite Media, splashed GH¢20 notes on the groom.

Watch their video below:

Ghanaians react to the video of the groom and Kennedy Osei

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Lenny_jnr said:

Dadaba b3y3 d3.

Anojen commented:

800gh is what I was able to count.

Ms_vanessa_mawuse said:

My lawyer will show you move herh ken bi bad boy.

