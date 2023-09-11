East Legon Executive Club members shutdown the internet as they arrived in a convoy of luxury cars to the opening of Nkwan Pa Fie to eat fufu

Some of the cars spotted were BMW M4, Toyota Land Cruiser, Ford Lobo Platinum,and Ford Lobo Platinum, among others

Many people asked how they could join the club while others gushed over the luxury cars

The East Legon Executive Club members, which famous Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite is a part of, were seen arriving in plush cars to Nkwan Pa Fie to eat fufu.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's friends arrive in plush cars at a restaurant. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's friends flaunt plush cars

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, the East Legon Executive Club members arrived in style at the opening of a new restaurant called Nkwan Pa Fie on Nii Sai Road in Accra.

They were served with the famous Ghanaian delicacy fufu with the soup of their preference as well as meat.

Some of the cars spotted were BMW M4, Toyota Land Cruiser, Ford Lobo Platinum, Ford Lobo Platinum, among other luxury cars.

The video shows the restaurant arranging the food on a table and garnishing it with soup and meat.

Below is a video of the East Legon Executive Club members arriving in plush cars.

Below is a video of the members of the East Legon Executive Club walking into Nkwan pa Fie.

Below is a video of the fufu that was served the members.

Ghanaians react to the videos of the arrival of the members of the East Legon Executive Club at Nkwan pa Fie

Many people watched the video in awe as East Legon Executive Club members flaunted their luxury cars as they arrived at Nkwan Pa Fie to enjoy a good meal of fufu.

Others asked how they could join the club after seeing the men display their riches.

ludahaircuts_official said:

This East Legon Executive Club Kraa how can I join from Ashaiman

anapuna_mk said:

See the way I'm smiling smiling

_clivert.fordjour said:

Who say money no dey the country inside ❤️

freebwoy33 said:

Here dea if you no spend GH 1000 for fufu hmm

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong presented GH¢20k to Presec students

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the close friend of Dr Osei Kwame Despite, presented GH¢20,000 to students of his alma mater, Presec.

This comes after the students emerged winners in the 2023 edition of The Shark Quiz. He held a plush dinner at his residence and allowed them to explore his garage of luxury cars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh