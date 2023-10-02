Shatta Wale shared videos of himself chilling with his latest girlfriend, Maali, as he travelled with her to the UK

The dancehall star officially announced their relationship on Saturday, September 30, 2023, stating that he wanted to make their relationship public

In the adorable Snapchat videos, an excited Shatta Wale admired his new woman and shared kisses with her

Ghana's renowned dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale, has made waves across social media by sharing heartwarming videos of his recent romantic escapade with his new girlfriend, Maali, during their trip to the UK.

This exciting development comes shortly after Shatta Wale officially confirmed their relationship on Saturday, September 30, 2023, in an Instagram post.

In a move that surprised fans, Shatta Wale took to his Snapchat to share the love-filled moments he spent with Maali as they visited the UK together. The controversial dancehall star displayed a softer and more affectionate side in these videos, marking a significant departure from his usual lively and hardcore persona.

In the videos, Shatta Wale could not contain his excitement as he openly admired and showered affection on his new flame, Maali.

Shatta Wale and Maali set tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

siawasana said:

Shatta Michy is beutiful than her ooo or is my eyes

Akua Boatemaa commented:

Shatta and IPhone no difference!!! Every September he dey release new one

Awuraa _abena_Twinkle wrote:

wey beauty shatta michy fine abeg

selormdominic said:

Shatta never Dey carry better woman daa

Rainbow commented:

The picture we saw and the real person is different, the picture is nice but the real person looks completely different

Shatta Wale touches down in London

In a related story, dancehall celebrity Shatta Wale left Ghana for London to headline the seventh edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK.

The acclaimed Ghanaian musician is expected to ascend the stage to deliver spectacular performances at the awards event on Saturday, October 7.

The videos in which he arrives at Ghana's Kotoka International Airport for the UK excited fans.

