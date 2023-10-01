Dancehall celebrity Shatta Wale has left Ghana for London to headline the seventh edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK

Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, has jetted from Ghana to London to perform at the seventh edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK.

The Taking Over hit musician and his team left Ghana's Kotoka International Airport for the UK on Saturday, September 30.

Shatta Wale jets off to London to perform at Ghana Music Awards UK 2023.

Shatta Wale, reported to be the headline artiste for this year's edition of the awards event, is expected to mount the stage to thrill fans and patrons on Saturday, October 7, at the prestigious Royal Regency in the UK.

Besides Shatta Wale, other artistes making live appearances include the Wayε Me Yie hitmaker Piesie Esther, Yoggy Doggy and highlife legend Nana Quame.

The moment Shatta Wale arrived at the airport

Ghanaian blogger Ghkwaku uploaded visuals of the moment Shatta Wale arrived at the Kotoka International Airport for the UK on Instagram, where fans of the musician reacted.

See the videos below:

Reactions to the visuals of the musician

Many were thrilled to see Shatta Wale in the clips online.

Gaiseyeliz900 commented:

London awaits you, SM4LYF.

Perpp33 mentioned:

The lady in the camo is pretty❤️

We love you, SM4LYF.

Afitrewa posted:

SM 4lyf.

Got_money_gang said:

Heat SM.

Lalid_06 posted:

More wins.

Shatta Wale denounces Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale recently took to Twitter to express his desire to identify as Nigerian. The catalyst for this declaration was a fan's inquiry regarding his use of Nigerian flags in a previous tweet.

This unexpected statement sparked reactions in the comment section, as Shatta Wale seemed to dispute his Ghanaian nationality in favour of embracing a Nigerian identity.

The musician appeared to be expressing frustration with what he perceived as a lack of appreciation from Ghanaians for his contributions to the country's music scene.

