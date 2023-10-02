Don Little: Ghanaian Actor Ignores Fan As He Calls Him In Video, Ghanaians Complain
- Don Little, in a video, was spotted walking in town with fellow actor Shortingo when a fan spotted him and started calling his name
- The actor looked back with a stern look on his face and ignored the fan's passionate call for his attention, sparking reactions on social media
- Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, pleaded with Don Little not to ignore fans as it was pompous behaviour
Popular Ghanaian actor Don Little, in a video, was spotted strolling through town with fellow actor Shortingo. The video, shared on TikTok, showed the diminutive actor, attracting attention from an excited fan.
As Don Little and Shortingo casually walked along the dusty streets, the passionate fan spotted them and could not contain his excitement. The fan started calling out Don Little's name loudly, hoping to capture his attention.
Don Little turned to look at the fan with a stern expression on his face and seemingly ignored the fan's several attempts to engage with him. This unexpected response from the actor quickly became a hot topic on social media.
Social media users, flooded the comment section of the TikTok video, expressing their mixed feelings about Don Little's reaction. Many pleaded with the actor not to ignore his fans, as they viewed his behaviour as arrogant and unnecessary.
Don Little angers Ghanaians
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users
John Destino Charway said:
please when people call you, don't ignore them in a polite way and everyone will love you
Yk nation commented:
love from street bro next time response
AbleGroupTrading&Constructions wrote:
All dis things be human being see how @SHORTINGO (kwaku_chocomilo ba) was feeling bad the love for the street is de root to better future
lion said:
You couldn’t even be nice to the guy??
Don Little drives vehicle
In another story, Ghanaian comic actor Don Little was spotted in town driving a Toyota Corolla packed with multiple pillows on the seat to prop himself up.
The diminutive actor caused a stir when the video of him driving the vehicle popped up on social media.
Many peeps questioned how he managed to get a licence given how short he is and wondered how he managed to reach the pedal.
