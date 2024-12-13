Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer Fatau Dauda has dropped some nuggets of coaching wisdom to prospective coaches

The 39-year-old believes there are six critical areas aspiring coaches should consider before venturing into the dugout

Meanwhile, Dauda's role in Otto Addo's Black Stars backroom staff is under threat with calls for his sack

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer Fatau Dauda has addressed the intricacies of coaching amidst speculation about his possible dismissal.

Through a reflective post on social media, the former shot-stopper shared insights into the essential aspects of transitioning from playing to managing on the sidelines.

Fatau Dauda and John Paintsil could reportedly lose their Black Stars role after Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Fatau Dauda shares coaching tips

Dauda, who enjoyed a notable career with Ashgold and Orlando Pirates, emphasised that excelling as a player does not automatically translate to success as a coach.

"Playing football at the highest or very highest level doesn’t mean you can be a coach or a good coach," Fatau shared on X (formerly Twitter).

He further elaborated, "There is a process to become a coach. Playing and coaching are different phases."

Six areas to learn before entering into coaching

In his post, affectionately called "Lion," the 39-year-old outlined six critical elements aspiring coaches should prioritise.

He highlighted the importance of mastering coaching principles, developing a philosophy, understanding methodologies, structuring training sessions, analysing performances, and using evaluations for feedback and progression.

Fatau Dauda to be sacked at Black Stars

These comments come against the backdrop of increased scrutiny of Ghana’s coaching framework.

Concerns have been raised about Otto Addo's technical team's capacity following the country's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghanaweb reports that critics have singled out Dauda and John Paintsil as potential weak links in the backroom staff.

Speculation about possible replacements for the pair has gained traction, though no official decision regarding Otto's team has been announced.

Dauda encourages players in GPL

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Fatau Dauda has encouraged players in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) to plan for life after football.

Drawing from his own experiences, the former Black Stars goalkeeper advised active players to focus on saving and investing wisely to secure their futures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh