Gospel musician Empress Gifty disappointed her fans with her presentation during the first episode of the UCook show

The fashion influencer stole the spotlight with her designer outfit and flawless makeup

Some social media users have commented on the viral video posted on Instagram by UTV

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye premiered the first episode of the much-anticipated U Cook show on United Television.

The TV presenter looked gorgeous in a short-sleeved pleated dress and stunning hairstyle to complete her look.

Empress Gifty slays in an elegant outfit. Photo credit: @utv

Empress Gifty wore a frontal lace curly hairstyle and mild makeup as she coordinated affairs on the culinary show.

Some social media users shared negative reviews about the show after the first episode aired on June 23, 2024.

Empress Gifty performs secular song on her show

Ghanaian style influencer Empress Gifty entertained her viewers and guests with popular secular songs while showing impressive dance moves.

Some social media users have commented on Empress Gifty's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

black_b_angel stated:

The talking is too much,just do ur best and let your work speak for itself the kitchen itself can't cook no matter how beautiful it is,so please stop the shades ure bigger than that

klit_oriz stated:

She will turn the show to ‘U akutia’

nanaba_k_a_y stated:

Who God has blessed no man can curse. When did this Gifty become a presenter? lol two down no one can replace MacBrown , it will soon turn into cooking show mu worship service…. we are cooking something hot at MacBrown’s kitchen, sika mp3 dede hahaha wait

deofficialcashfarmer79 Stated:

After watching todays episode… I now understand why McBrown is McBrown …. She can never be copied or replaced .. still I honestly Think McBrowns kitchen would still be the best and popular … I don’t know what she was doing in the kitchen today … U cook .. u cook enoa nie …. Boie

sheezy_on_point stated:

Mcbrown atɔ pressure ama mo oo eeeh

kofi_the_wealthiest stated:

There is something SPECIAL and UNIQUE about Macbrown. Reason why it is unnecessary to compete and compare. Just be yourself and you will be fine....

lynslove1 stated:

Watch mcbrown fans cry blood today beneath this comment

kobby_lazerr stated:

Copy copy but u can’t compare original phone to china phone

