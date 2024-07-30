Yvonne Okoro: Ghanaian Actress Shares Rare Video Rocking Pink Dress And Fluffy Natural Hair
- Yvonne Okoro has shared a new video on Instagram flaunting her gorgeous looks as she rocked her fluffy natural hair and a pink outfit
- The actress had light makeup on and large earrings as she admired herself in her front-facing camera, to the delight of her followers
- The actress rarely shares videos and images of herself on social media, hence this post excited many of her followers
Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro has delighted her Instagram followers with a new video showing off her stunning natural beauty.
In the video, Yvonne exuded confidence as she admired herself in front of a front-facing camera. She wore a lovely pink outfit that complemented her complexion, alongside light makeup and large earrings that added a touch of glamour to her look.
The actress's post caught the attention and admiration of her followers. In her caption, she acknowledged how scarce she had been online, admitting that it had been quite a "while since she last shared an image" of herself.
Yvonne Okoro's last Instagram post featuring herself was almost two months ago. Her followers were thrilled to see her back.
The response to Yvonne's new video was overwhelmingly positive. Ghanaians flooded the comments with expressions of admiration and excitement, celebrating the actress's return to social media. The post quickly racked up a lot of likes and comments.
Yvonne Okoro warms hearts with her new post
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
"@yvonneokoro why na! How can you go into hiding for this long?"
dalineking commented:
"Please oo...the beautiful ones are not yet to be born o. They've been born. And @yvonneokoro is one of them"
rufudzan said:
"Even in acting you've ghosted us. But why "
Joselyn Dumas looks gorgeous
In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, top actress Joselyn Dumas has dazzled in another stunning masterpiece by a famous Ghanaian designer.
The media personality looked effortlessly chic in the ready-to-wear ensemble for her viral photoshoot.
Ghanaian comedienne Valentina Agyeiwaa and other celebrities commented on Joselyn Dumas' outfit.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
