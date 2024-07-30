Yvonne Okoro has shared a new video on Instagram flaunting her gorgeous looks as she rocked her fluffy natural hair and a pink outfit

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro has delighted her Instagram followers with a new video showing off her stunning natural beauty.

In the video, Yvonne exuded confidence as she admired herself in front of a front-facing camera. She wore a lovely pink outfit that complemented her complexion, alongside light makeup and large earrings that added a touch of glamour to her look.

The actress's post caught the attention and admiration of her followers. In her caption, she acknowledged how scarce she had been online, admitting that it had been quite a "while since she last shared an image" of herself.

Yvonne Okoro's last Instagram post featuring herself was almost two months ago. Her followers were thrilled to see her back.

The response to Yvonne's new video was overwhelmingly positive. Ghanaians flooded the comments with expressions of admiration and excitement, celebrating the actress's return to social media. The post quickly racked up a lot of likes and comments.

Yvonne Okoro warms hearts with her new post

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jayyoungs5 said:

"@yvonneokoro why na! How can you go into hiding for this long?"

dalineking commented:

"Please oo...the beautiful ones are not yet to be born o. They've been born. And @yvonneokoro is one of them"

rufudzan said:

"Even in acting you've ghosted us. But why "

