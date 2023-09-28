Kuami Eugene, in a conversation with Naana Donkor Arthur, opened up about Ghanaains criticising his fashion choices and calling his taste poor

The musician said he came from a poor background, so spending money on expensive designer wear was not his priority

Eugene said his mother and siblings, even when he became famous, lived in a one-bedroom apartment in Fadama, so it was unreasonable to spend all his money on dresses

Popular Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, in a conversation with Naana Donkor Arthur, addressed the criticism of his fashion choices, explaining that his humble beginnings have shaped his priorities.

Eugene revealed that he hails from a financially disadvantaged background. He emphasised that spending extravagantly on expensive designer clothing was never his focus, and he had solid reasons for his choices.

Growing up, my family faced financial challenges. We didn't have much, Eugene shared. So, when I found success in the music industry, my priority was not to spend on fancy dresses.

Eugene disclosed that his mother and siblings still resided in a modest one-bedroom apartment in Fadama, even as his fame and fortune grew. He explained that it made it impractical for him to allocate substantial resources to expensive clothes.

I couldn't justify spending all my hard-earned money on clothes when my family was living in a one-bedroom apartment," Eugene explained.

Ghanaians react to Kuami Eugene's statement

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Qhojomondae said:

Barrrs we have to change the family with the money first (Manifest)

Meracisse22 commented:

No matter what people say about him, I will never see any wrong in him. He doesn’t live to impress anyone and people like that are the real ones

22MILES reacted:

people still pull up in second clothes and still look dope anyway

