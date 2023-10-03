Obaapa Gladys, the composer of hit gospel record Cobra, has thanked Ghanaians for the support they have shown her music

The singer's song went viral on social media, especially on TikTok, because of its funny lyrics and Obaapa's unique vocals

The tune started a trend where social media users used the song to create funny videos depicting the message behind the song

Obaapa Gladys, the talented gospel singer behind the hit song Cobra, has expressed her gratitude to Ghanaians for their overwhelming support.

Her catchy song, which features funny lyrics and Obaapa's distinct vocals, recently became a social media sensation, particularly on TikTok.

Cobra, a song about deceptive people, found its way into the hearts of Ghanaians and the wider online community. Thanks to its humorous lyrics, the song quickly went viral on social media, sparking a trend where users created entertaining videos inspired by the track's lyrics.

Obaapa Gladys, in her video, was elated about the love and support she has received from fans and social media users. She encouraged Ghanaians to follow her on all social media platforms and asked them to stream her songs.

Obaapa Gladys told fans to watch out for more music from her.

Obaapa Gladys sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Cobra movement gather here

Go to U2 and search Obaapa Gradys y'all Thank u

@No.time_Eric let's follow mama gradies cobra to the whole wiase

omo see confidence hw3 de song sweet her ooo s3 woko U2 yate wai mama cobra@amarisky96 me ma wakyee ooooo ad3kye biom

