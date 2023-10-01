Famous Ghanaian musician S3fa is trending on social media with her stunning performance at the 2023 Odwira Festival

The 28-year-old stole the spotlight with her sassy outfit accentuating her curves in the viral video

Some social media users have criticised the beauty goddess for enhancing her beautiful body

Ghanaian musician S3fa was among the award-winning musicians who performed at the 2023 Odwira Festival jams in Akropong, Eastern Region.

The Echoke hitmaker S3fa, known in private life as Sefadzi Abena Amesu, wore a skintight two-piece outfit that flaunted her curves.

S3fa looked charming in a black fringe hairstyle as she arrived at the lounge and bar before her performance.

S3fa performs Echoke at the 2023 Odwira Festival

The gorgeous female artiste S3fa got the crowd singing to one of her hit songs, Echoke, at the 2023 Odwira Festival. Watch the video below;

S3fa wows Ghanaians with her dance moves

Ghanaian fashion influencer S3fa has officially outdoored the choreography for her dance challenge in a lovely video.

Some social media users have commented on the outfit S3fa she wore to perform at the 2023 Odwira Festival

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mr_8adu stated:

Now, if I talk, people will come at me.. this is how it is supposed to be at an event.. a lady and man

sarponggladys364 stated:

3to) na Ay3 cheap wo social media saaano Boie

food_p3 stated:

God can create, but he didn’t give you this body.. this is under the knife body …

nash_ray stated:

Sefa, your first bbl was way too beautiful….thanks

Slashgavin stated:

The body di33 everyone now and then. Where you pass for social media, you see some.

Cuomoamanda stated:

My friend said not to worry very soon; the men will have enough of these BBL girls, and all of them will be looking our way soon!! (We chose to keep our body the way God created us!!)

Sleekjay stated:

Which kind of body is this chaii that allows nature to take shape

