Kwesi Arthur has taken to Twitter to thank Ghanaians for the support they have shown him in trying times

The musician, whose career has hit a few bumps, said he was grateful to all the people who have kept him in his prayers

In the comment section of the tweet, fans encouraged Kwesi Arthur and hoped that he would get back to his peak

Ghanaian musician Kwesi Arthur took to Twitter recently to express his heartfelt gratitude to his fans and fellow Ghanaians for their unwavering support during a challenging period in his career. The young artist, whose musical journey has faced a few setbacks, used the social media platform to convey his appreciation.

Ghanaian Musician Kwesi Arthur Photo Source: kwesi_arthur

Source: Twitter

In a heartfelt tweet, Kwesi Arthur wrote:

Thank you guys for being with me and keeping me in your prayers through it all. I love you.

The comment section of was quickly filled with words of encouragement and positivity from fans who rallied behind the talented musician. Many expressed their hope that Kwesi Arthur would soon return to the peak of his career, where he once shone brightly.

Kwesi Arthur's career has been a rollercoaster ride, filled with ups and downs. However, what has remained constant is the immense support he has received from his loyal fan base. Many folks have longed for the rapper to compete on the highest level.

Ghanaians encourage Kwesi Arthur

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KojoWud_ said:

and we love you kingwe dey your back forever

RMBY wrote:

Love you bro We wait for the grand return

kwame_iceberg1 commented:

We love you more bro ❤️if there is something called eternity then for eternity I give u my all…

KobbyBl97245510 reacted:

Come back harder King grrr

Man debates why Kwesi Arthur fell off

In another story, A Ghanaian man, in a TikTok video, claimed that Kwesi Arthur had lost relevance since he cut down his dreadlocks.

The man claimed that a sharp change in brand image has a massive impact on musicians and said that it was a bad idea for the musician to change his look.

His comments sparked debate, with some folks agreeing to the assertion while others felt that a change in haircut was not significant enough to affect one's career.

Source: YEN.com.gh