Olive The Boy has revealed that his ex-girlfriend left him right before he wrote his hit song Good Sin, but now she wants him back

The musician asked his fans if it was a good idea to take the lady back, but they firmly advised against the idea

Some folks said the lady was only interested in him because he now has fame and money

Popular Ghanaian musician Olive The Boy has revealed that his ex-girlfriend, who left him just before he wrote his hit song Good Sin, has expressed a desire to rekindle their relationship. This revelation has sparked a debate among fans and followers of the artist.

Ghanaian musician Olive The Boy Photo Source: Olive The Boy

Source: Facebook

Olive The Boy, took to TikTok to share his personal dilemma with his devoted fans. He disclosed that his ex-girlfriend had reached out to him, expressing regret for their past breakup and a desire to give their relationship another chance.

The timing of her reappearance in Olive's life has raised eyebrows, as it coincides with his rise to fame and newfound success following the release of Good Sin. The song has become a big success in Ghana and Nigeria, propelling Olive The Boy into the spotlight.

Olive posed the question of whether he should consider rekindling the romance with his ex. The majority firmly advised Olive against rekindling the romance, expressing concerns that his ex-girlfriend's sudden interest might be motivated by his newfound fame and financial success.

Olive The Boy's revelation sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kwame said:

She is coming back because she knows you are on the road of making it don’t accept it if you do ego ova you

Perry wrote:

Don’t let her deceive you . You are mineeee

raymondsakyithe said:

Do you love if yes then go and if no don't go

ApRilS EmPirE reacted:

Reading A Book Twice Won’t Change The Ending ☺️

Source: YEN.com.gh