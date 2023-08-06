Up-and-coming singer Olivetheboy has joined the ranks on Apple Music's radar with other Nigerian stars like Burna Boy and Tems

The streaming service has announced its latest fast-rising musician on the platform

Olivetheboy continues to make Ghana proud with his hit song, Goodsin, discussed with YEN.com.gh

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian Afrobeat musician Olivetheboy has joined the ranks of Burna Boy, Rema and Tems as Apple Music's "UP NEXT" Star.

OlivetheBoy's hit single, Goodsin, dominated the Nigerian music charts throughout the month of June 2023.

Chartmetric also listed Goodsin (off his Avana EP) in their half-year report for beating Stonebwoy and Black Sherif to the Ghanaian charts.

A photo of Ghanaian Afrobeat singer OlivetheBoy Image credit: @olivetheboy

Source: Instagram

Olivetheboy's rapid ascent from being a viral TikTok sensation to a chart-topping force on international music streaming platforms is admirable.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier this year, Goodsin debuted as one of TikTok's most-used song bites for viral dance challenges.

Apple Music recognising him is a testament to the power of social media in music production.

Olivetheboy reacts to latest Apple Music features as its Up Next artiste

Olivetheboy told YEN.com.gh how he felt about the international platform acknowledging his work.

As he joins Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems as an Apple Music Next Up Artiste, Olivetheboy eagerly tells the music world to await his next big moves.

"I'm very, very excited. I'm so honoured for real because this is so humbling. This much support and recognition is a huge step in my artistic career. I'm so grateful to Apple Music for the feature and the support. I'm super excited. Thank you, Apple Music.

King Promise and Mr Eazi endorse Olivetheboy's Goodsin while partying on the streets of Accra

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how Mr Eazi and King Promise showed love to upcoming Afrobeat star Olivetheboy.

The two international acts went out massively for their colleague while having fun at one of Ghana's most popular night spots, Republic Bar.

Mr Eazi and King Promise requested the disk jockey to put Goodsin repeat while patrons dance. Very soon, the place was packed with the chorus of the Ghanaian hit song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh