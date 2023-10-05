Ras Nene and his team, in a video, arrived safely at the Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam and sang praises to God

The Ghanaian actor and his crew announced their trip from Ghana to Amsterdam days ago and have finally reached their destination

Many Ghanaians praised Ras Nene for taking his entire crew of actors along with him and were thankful that the team had gotten to their destination safely

Beloved Ghanaian actor Ras Nene and his team have successfully arrived at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, marking the completion of their much-anticipated journey from Ghana. In a heartwarming moment, they expressed their gratitude to the Almighty for a safe arrival.

The journey, which had been announced days ago, stirred excitement and anticipation among fans and well-wishers. Ras Nene won hearts for his decision to bring his entire crew of actors along on this international adventure.

Ghanaians far and wide had been following their journey closely, and the news of their safe arrival brought relief and joy to many. In a video shared by Ras Nene's crew member Papa Kumasi on social media, the team could be seen rejoicing and singing praises to God for their safe journey and successful touchdown in the Netherlands.

Ras Nene and crew, warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Iamdarkovibes wrote:

Anyway akabenezer is a good person indeed

Abynabeny commented:

Thank God for your safety Dafa n all the crew ❤️

bujuu kafui said:

in fact Ghana we take outside country as heaven

Silas reacted:

Akaebenezer is a great motivation and needs to be studied in our schools

SurveyorObed said:

so does the white sings when they reach Ghana airport..... eiii Bibini .....

JERFEL_CONSTRUCTION said:

If not greedy and corrupt leadership in Ghana, why will going to another person's country be a miracle

Too Much travels to the UK

In another story, Too Much of Junka Town fame moved from Ghana to London and shared his story in an interview with SVTV Africa.

The actor said he moved from Ghana to London because economic conditions in the country were too harsh.

During the interview, Too Much revealed that the movie industry in Ghana was not very lucrative.

