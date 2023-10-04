A video of a young Ghanaian man in the US doing aerobics has stirred funny reactions online

The man was on his way to lectures but had to forgo that so that he could exercise with the ladies

His friend, who saw what happened, expressed astonishment over his action and reminded him that his family had sponsored his trip

A Ghanaian man in the United States was stunned after he saw his friend doing aerobics at a time when he should been in class.

In a TikTok video, the man revealed that his friend, an international student was on his way to lectures only to change his mind after seeing a bevy of ladies doing aerobics and decided to join.

Man forgoes class to do aerobics Photo credit:@prophakwa/TikTok

He zoomed in the camera on his friend, who was busy exercising with the pretty ladies and urged him to remember that his family contributed money to send him abroad for studies and hence should not forget that.

The video, which was captioned "Sika no ahye" had gathered over 150 likes and 13 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who saw the video laughed at the reaction of the young man and his friend.

Bra Hatersluv stated:

herrrrr Snr Oduro

Uncle Frank commented:

Am Effiduase hene, m'atwa n'asu afiri kuro nom.

Dennis Welsh585 indicated:

Is that Oduro Nti?

Kwame_bigbenz reacted:

Eiiiiii Ironman ahye abusua dwetire

Prophakwa added:

Eka aba fie

