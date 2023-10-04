Ras Nene, Kyekyeku and the entire team were spotted at the airport wheeling their luggage

According to reports, they would be embarking on a Europe Tour

Many people were excited about their new project as they wished them well

A video of famous Ghanaian YouTuber and comedian Ras Nene embarking on a Europe tour with actor Kyekyeku, actress Ama Tundra and many others have surfaced online.

Ras Nene, Ama Tundra, Kyekyeku and others on a Europe tour. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Ras Nene and team kickstart their Europe tour

In a video that emerged online, Ras Nene, Ama Tundra, Kyekyeku, Louisa Adinkra, and the entire team were seen at the airport in Amsterdam.

They were spotted with their luggage and were excited for the tour as they wheeled their luggage in the video.

The countries in Europe that they will be visiting will be France, Belgium, and Germany. They also encouraged many others to come out in their numbers to support their shows.

Video of Ras Nene, Kyekyeku, Ama Tundra and many others embarking on a Europe tour.

Ghanaians react to the video of Ras Nene and the team kickstarting their Europe tour

Many people were overjoyed that , Ama Tundra, Kyekyeku and the rest of the team were travelling overseas to showcase their talent to the rest of the world.

Below are views from Ghanaians on their Europe tour.

vivhair.gh said:

Am happily for this guys infact God bless AKA for not being selfish

gordongdolla said:

Am here for C confion aka 2pac

funny_videos_ghana said:

These guys are working hard ooo

parbek_makeovers said:

Venue date and places for tickets @zionfelixdotcom

avlens_photography said:

❤️❤️ @official_ras_nene is truly a game changer

pearlportia7 said:

Where’s Ewurama??

mijay2021 said:

Where is C-Confion n Sobolo

_iamzagadat said:

Where’s C Confion?

sikabeba_yoma said:

Them go buy new bags for the traveling ❤️

Ras Nene and Amerado Burner engage in rap battle

YEN.com.gh reported that Ras Nene and Amerado Burner were engaged in a rap battle that sought to determine the flow of each person.

Many people on social media shared the line from each of them that made them laugh the most.

