Hajia Bintu, in a TikTok video, showed off her ever-growing curves as she danced to Run Town's Mad Over You

The popular TikToker rocked a pair of camo pants, a revealing top and a cap as she whined her voluptuous body

Fans of the social media influencer took to the comment section to point out how big Bintu's curves were growing

Popular TikToker Hajia Bintu flaunted her ever-expanding curves while dancing to Run Town's hit song Mad Over You. The video had fans marvelling at her impressive curves and dancing prowess.

Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu dancing Photo Source: bintu_hajia

Source: TikTok

In the video, Hajia Bintu wore a pair of camouflage pants, a revealing top, and a cap. While playing Mad Over You, the TikToker effortlessly swayed and whined her voluptuous body to the rhythm of the music. Her dance moves showed not only her dancing talent but also the jaw-dropping transformation her curves have undergone over time.

Fans of the social media influencer wasted no time flooding the comment section with praises and compliments. Many could not help but express their amazement at just how big Hajia Bintu's curves had become. Some fans even asked her what she was taking or what she had been eating to add so much weight to her backside.

Hajia Bintu causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Goldie Macanthony commented:

Perfect is an understatement

Jolie nice reacted:

Please if you are growing and it starts falling remember me oo, just help a sister

ladydeebaakup33reacted:

eeeeiii I don't think this's natural,it wasn't like this before

Deskid pounz said:

Where are you growing to

Nyarkowah Akosua said:

Eiii please what have you been taking ? Cos eiii

Hajia Bintu shows lavish lifestyle

In another story, Hajia Bintu, in an Instagram post, shared a video documenting her daily activities, flaunting her heavy curves.

In the video, the socialite could be seen driving a luxurious Mercedes Benz and eating at expensive restaurants.

Many of her followers were impressed by her good looks and drooled at her enviable lifestyle.

Source: YEN.com.gh