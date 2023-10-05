Felicia Osei repeated one of her favourite outfits she uses for her TikTok videos at a red carpet-event

The Onua TV presenter styled her look with hot pants accentuating her curves in the viral video trending on Instagram

The KNUST student confidently rocked pointed shoes to match her look as she danced on the red carpet

Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei is trending with her casual outfit to the launch of Luckiest Star at Kempinski Hotel on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

The famous TikToker was among the few celebrities who graced the high-profile event hosted by GHOne's Serwaa Amihere and Nathaniel Attoh.

Onua FM presenter and TikToker Felicia Osei repeats her dress at a red Carpet event. Photo credits: @ghkwaku @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Felicia Osei opted for a simple, daring look as she rocked an oversized long-sleeve shirt dress and black hot pants.

In the trending video, the beauty influencer looked regal in a long, colourful African braid hairstyle that reached her knee level.

Felicia Osei turned heads as she strutted in off-white, pointed, strappy heels on the red carpet for a photoshoot session.

Watch the video below;

Felicia Osei rocks shirt dress to shoot hilarious TikTok video

In March 2023, Felicia Osei wore the same shirt dress to shoot a viral comedy skit on social media.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have blasted Felicia Osei for attending a high-profile event in casual outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

scam_for_dummies_'s stated:

She needs to learn what outfit to wear to which events; this dress shirt is not for this event.

arkhosua_sunshine stated:

It’s like she’s going to buy something from the market..oh tweaah

ntiriwaanana1 stated:

Market mpo .. worn in the house.

Mahamariri stated:

In as much as ppl say there’s no specific dress for an occasion… I think this outfit is absolutely wrong.. what is this? Eeii

luxury_bikini_slay stated:

Oh no, this is all she could wear?

Awurajen stated:

And the mother will be talking trash about others

ms.___myers stated:

You should learn how to let people be oooooo … let her breathe ‍♀️

Asantewaa And Felicia Osei Confuse Ghanaians As They Slay Like Twin Sisters In Designer Pantsuits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Asantewaa and Felicia Osei, who displayed their special connection by dressing alike in popular images.

For the lovely photo shoot, the fashion influencers dressed in elegant pantsuits and pricey high heels.

Wesley Kesse, a businessman from Ghana, was seen in the viral classic Instagram photo.

Felicia Osei Confesses She Has Poor Fashion Sense After Video Of Her Wearing Brown Shoes

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, who has become extremely popular due to her stunning appearance.

In welcoming award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown as their newest television host, the Onua FM host stood with her coworkers.

The KNUST student accessorized her gorgeous brown flat shoes with a brown flared skirt with a leopard print.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh