Ghanaian model Hajia Bintu shared lovely photos from the party she hosted in Kampala, Uganda, on Saturday, August 5, 2023

The outfit revealed her cleavage and showed off her fine legs which got many people drooling over her

Many of her followers talked about how gorgeous she looked on that day

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian internet sensation Hajia Bintu turned many heads online with the outfit she wore to a party in Kampala, Uganda.

Hajia Bintu in Uganda. Image Credit: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu at a party in Uganda

Ghanaian model Hajia Bintu hosted a party in Kampala, Uganda, on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The party was dubbed Best of Kampala Vibes Season II.

Captioning the Instagram post, Hajia Bintu noted that she did have a lot of fun at the party.

She added that she also fell in love with the city of Kampala.

"BOK was fun ….. Kampala ," Hajia Bintu wrote on Instagram.

Details of Hajia Bintu's outfit to the party

Hajia Bintu flaunted her fine legs and cleavage in the outfit she wore.

She looked gorgeous in a bralette and a mini skirt, accentuating her thick curves.

To style her look, she wore dark sunglasses.

Below are lovely pictures of Hajia Bintu at a party organised in Uganda that she hosted.

Fans react to Hajia Bintu's pictures from a party in Uganda

Many of Hajia Bintu's Instagram followers talked about how gorgeous she looked in the photos.

However, one social media user was unhappy with how she exposed herself in the outfit she wore to the event.

See comments from Hajia Bintu's fans:

igboamakaomekannia said:

This lady is beautiful….gorgeous and voluptuously curvaceous she would have been more prettier and elegant if she had a decent dressing code…..all these body exposure will do her no good

moyolawalofficial said:

Hottie

chi.chi_dj stated:

Body be what #vibes

eze.saiyan said:

Marry me

teenblog_23 remarked:

Gorgeous ❤️

teenblog_23 said:

Vibes on vibes ❤️

oparah_somzy commented:

Gorgeous

Hajia Bintu flaunts curves in a white mini dress, shows off car

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia Bintu got the internet buzzing when she posted photos slaying in a white mini dress.

She took the photos in her black Mercedes-Benz CLA, which got many people drooling over the interior.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh