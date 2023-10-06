Ghanaian gospel duo, Tagoe sisters marked 40 years in ministry with a grand star-studded ceremony

In attendance were Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo and a host of colleague gospel ministers who serenaded guests

Fans have reacted to Piesie Esther's controversial performance at the widely-talked-about Tagoe Sisters' event.

Ghanaian female musicians, Tagoe Sisters have chalked 40 years in ministry.

Marking this milestone, the gospel duo is set to treat fans and the entire gospel music fraternity to a star-studded concert at the Accra International Conference Center on Oct 15.

Ahead of this concert, the gospel duo held an executive fundraising dinner, launching a new charity 'Tagoe Twin and Children Foundation' with President Akufo-Addo in attendance.

Piesie Esther's 'God of NPP' performance triggers netizens Photo Source: Instagram/TagoeSisters, Instagram/Sammykaymedia

Piesie Esther, Empress Gifty, and more Perform as Tagoe Sisters celebrate 40 Years in music

Tagoe sisters' prestigious ceremony attracted several colleague musicians including Empress Gifty who performed classics like 'Fefefe'.

Ghanaian musician and police, ACP Kofi Sarpong who was recently promoted also took the stage to excite guests with his African Borborbor tune.

Piesie Esther performed her smash hit single 'Way3 Me Yie' which earned the artiste, her first award in 20 years, at the 24th VGMAs. The reigning gospel artiste of the year's performance at Tagoe Sister's event has become the talk of the town, as she used the phrase 'God of NPP'

In a short video, the artiste who used the phrase 'God of NPP' as she serenaded the President during her performance has become a target for numerous citizens.

Netizens are surprised by Piesie Esther's 'God of NPP' performance

Many netizens have reacted to Piesie Esther's controversial performance as she joined the Tagoe Sisters' 40th anniversary.

@EiiScanty said

now them add God of NPP to the attributes of God.

@NattyBongo107 said

God of Npp like how eeeiii Ghana de333

@Protocore37 said

God of Ghana would have been better, what was she thinking

@Mysticalgee2 said

E shock Addo D sef

Tagoe Sisters' majestic arrival for their 40th anniversary

Tagoe Sisters' are not new targets for fashion enthusiasts looking for the best-dressed celebrities. Earlier this year, the stylish outfits they paid courtesy to the first lady of Ghana got fans talking.

Yen.com.gh reported that the Twin sisters arrived in regal fashion for their 40th anniversary where President Nana Akufo-Addo donated GH₵ 100,000 in support of the duo's charity launched at the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh