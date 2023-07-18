Ghanaian female musicians, Tagoe Sisters, have looked stunning in effortlessly chic outfits as they paid a courtesy to the First Lady of Ghana

The 57-year-old twins wore perfect-fit colourful two-piece outfits and simple ponytail hairstyles

Some social media users have commented on their beautiful looks and gold pieces of jewellery

Ghanaian musicians Tagoe Sisters, known in private life as Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe, are among the female singers with many hit songs.

The musical duo and twin sisters have been ministering for over 40 years, and their fashion sense is unmatched.

Ghanaian musicians Tagoe Sisters and The First Lady of Ghana stun in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @tagoesisters

In an Instagram video, the Yedi Nkunim hitmakers wore colourful ensembles and signature ponytail hairstyles while paying a courtesy call on the First Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

The twin sisters wore silky long-sleeve shirts and matching floor-length skirts while strutting in elegant shoes. The award-winning musicians rocked beautiful jewellery to complete their look.

Watch the video below;

Tagoe Sisters pose with the First Lady of Ghana

The talented female musicians met with the First Lady of Ghana, H.E Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who looked stunning in a blue buttoned down three-quarter blue dress.

It was an honour visiting the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency @rakufoaddo (Rebecca Akufo-Addo), to officially invite her to our 40-year anniversary slated for October 2023.

Some social media users have commented on the video posted by Tagoe Sisters on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ade_ob stated:

You dress modestly as gospel singers

romeblackseed_ stated:

Class, grace, style, and beauty are what this clip depicts...and that's why I see it.

Mubellawoman stated:

Wow, you’re like fine wine, only getting better with age ..you have both aged so gracefully

dzifa_gawui stated:

Thank God for your lives; I’m so excited I chanced on your video; it made me smile

Honey. Missy stated:

Please, my people, are they, twins or sisters

janine_e_dyer_ stated:

I don't know why I love these women, so I never met them

boakyemaameakua stated:

Forever decent, forever reigning anointed, I pray this grace for our musicians together that they will still be relevant after 40yrs

danielantwi_jnr stated:

God bless you so much for all you do. July promises to sparkle exuberance ❤️

Rhoda. Tww stated:

Elegant

garmah_so_blessed stated:

Pure Royalty ❤️

Thismarjymarj stated:

Amen!

