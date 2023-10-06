President Nana Akufo-Addo has presented a cheque of GH¢100,000 to veteran Ghanaian singer Tagoe Sisters

The donation kicked off the launch of the Tagoe Twin & Children Foundation, where the celebrated songbirds marked their 40th anniversary as gospel artistes

The heartwarming video in which the president and the twin sisters posed for the camera has melted hearts

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has donated GH¢100,000 to the Tagoe Twin & Children Foundation.

He announced the warm-hearted gesture at the 40th celebration dinner and launch of the Tagoe Twin & Children Foundation, which took place at Underbridge, East Legon, in Ghana's Greater Accra Region.

Akufo-Addo donates GH¢100,000 to Tagoe Sisters. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

The president was among the prominent personalities who graced the four-decade anniversary of the veteran Ghanaian singers.

Heartwarming words

In his speech, the president lauded the outstanding gospel singers for their service to God and country.

''I described them as brave women of steel, courageous, industrious, and enterprising, who have dedicated the best of their years to composing and singing evergreen music that inspires and gives hope from one generation to another ... this is a celebration of God's glory,'' he said.

The president and the songbirds posed with the cheque donation in a video on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Akufo-Addo's donation

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Eyetrackgps_ghana said:

The best Ghana could ever have!

O_ahenkan posted:

I love him.

Mensahprosper88 posted:

Forward ever backward never.

Eyetrackgps_ghana commented:

God bless you, the best president Ghana has ever had. Posterity, indeed, is the judge.

