Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther stole the show at the red carpet of VGMA 2023 with her very long hair and green corset gown

Her makeup was flawless and her smile brightened up her exceptional look

While people admired how beautiful she looked, others could not help but give her a name for the long hair she rocked

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Gospel musician Piesie Esther caused a stir on social media as she rocked a calf-length ponytail and green corset dress to the red carpet of the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Gospel artiste Piesie Esther's long hair and corset gown for the 24VGMA red carpet. Image Credit: @the1957news

Source: Instagram

Piesie Esther's red carpet outfit

The 'Way3 Me yie' hitmaker rocked a green corset gown with shiny silver elements that hugged her curves.

A tulle fabric was attached from the knee to the floor, extending into a train as it flowed behind her. Her dress had huge puff sleeves on both arms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Her hair, which was the centre of attention, was long enough that it was close to her calves. Her hair was put in a ponytail, with braids plaited on one side and styled with sparkling hairpieces.

Her makeup was flawless such that it brightened her facial features while making her look radiant in her outfit.

Below is a video of the arrival of Gospel musician Piesie Esther.

Ghanaians reacted to Piesie Esther's red carpet look

Ghanaians admired her as they dropped lovely compliments on her. Others gave her the name of the famous cartoon character Rapunzel, known for her very long hair.

giftme_ghana said:

Eii Rapunzel PIESIE

sekyerre stated:

Very beautiful

Freedom Jacob Caesar and wife arrive on the red carpet of the VGMAs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Freedom Jacob Caesar and his adorable wife Ruby Bediako arrived in grand style on the red carpet of the VGMAs.

They wore matching black suits, however, Ruby Bediako flaunted her cleavage in her suit and long skirt.

Also, Jacob Caesar flaunting his gold-plated iPhone caused a stir online as many wondered whether the phone call was an act or an opportunity to show off his plush phone.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh