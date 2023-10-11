Ghana's Black Sherif has won his first award at the 2023 BET Awards for Best International Flow

A short video of the 21-year-old's big moment popped up online a week ahead of the official telecast date on Oct 10

Official videos of Black Sherif's win have finally been released and his acceptance speech has wowed many

Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif has given an inspirational speech as he received his first BET award.

The 21-year-old won the Best International Flow category, in a keenly contested competition with heavyweights like JHus and Sampa the Great.

Black Sherif became the second African to win the category after Sarkodie earned it in 2019.

Black Sherif accepts first BET Award with inspirational speech Photo source: Twitter/MempeasemPresident

Source: Twitter

Black Sherif accepts his first BET with an inspirational speech

Born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, Black Sherif's official music career only began in 2019. Today, the young rapper, armed with a critically acclaimed debut album became the ultimate artiste of the year in his country and now has a BET award.

His acceptance speech reflected the genesis of his journey, as a young boy in Konongo Zongo who many thought wouldn't strike gold in the cut-throat music industry but still believed.

"I saw this in my sleep every night...and there was no way nobody was going to convince me that, I wouldn't be here, that my music wasn't going global."

In a seen on X, the rapper dished out his speech to the African-American audience cheering him on. He took a page out of Sarkodie's book when he won the award in 2019, by inviting the diasporans back home to Africa.

Netizens react to Black Sherif's BET Awards acceptance speech

Netizens across the continent have reacted to Black Sherif's win, as they admire the inspiring acceptance speech delivered by the young rapper.

@osgoodpaekid said

just listen to blacko’s speech and you will see the similarities in greatness. black sherif and sarkodie

@wode_maya said

Make Africa Home Again Thank You @blacksherif_

@Hitwaddle said

What a strong speech

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie congratulate Black Sherif

Ghana's top names in music have showered Black Sherif with praise for winning his first BET award. Yen.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie all sent the young Ghanaian rapper their best wishes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh