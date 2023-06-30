Celebrated Ghanaian presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, turned heads online as she dazzled in an all-white outfit

She wore a tight long sleeves top that she paired with a long tulle with a section of its front part cut out

Many of her ardent fans on Instagram gushed over how stunning she looked in the dress as they fill the comments with sweet compliments

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso sent the internet abuzz as she slayed in an all-white outfit.

Delay rocks tulle skirt and tight top

Sharing the lovely picture on her verified Instagram page, Delay was spotted in a fitted long sleeves stretchy top that hugged her upper body.

She paired the top with a tulle skirt with a portion of the front section cut out to show off her fine legs.

The Delay Show host wore an ombre blonde frontal lace wig styled into a bob cut. Her makeup was flawless, as it highlighted her facial features beautifully.

She completed her entire look with star-studded green and black heels.

Below is a lovely of Delay dazzling in an all-white outfit.

People react to Delay's photo as she slays in white

Many of her ardent fans who follow her Instagram page gushed over how stunning she looked such that they filled the comments with positive reviews.

See the lovely comments below from Delay's Instagram post:

abena_tunisia stated:

❤️ The English translation tho

mrs_peckers said:

Di trimud3 gu y3 so boss lady baakop3 love you k3k3

3phya_kookie remarked:

We are aware mommy❤️❤️❤️❤️

herh_kelvin remarked:

nfreduaagyemang

nfreduaagyemang said:

Ei you look gorgeous paaa

doctorrprekese remarked:

Nice kotodwe

ciscaofficial said:

Obaa Afia papabi❤️

beau_tify360 stated:

THE QUEEN

azenabstella said:

Mi feel you

