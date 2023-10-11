Slim Buster, in a video, was paid a visit by popular blogger Zionfelix in his abode in London, and the legendary dancer and musician looked handsome and healthy

The legendary entertainer lived in a beautiful apartment and described his part of London as one of the most expensive to live in the city

Slim Buster is highly revered for his iconic dance moves, and many Ghanaians were happy to see the legend living well

Famous Ghanaian Dancer Slim Buster Photo Source: zionfelix

Source: TikTok

Slim Buster, who is known for his iconic dance moves, has been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian entertainment scene for decades. Fans were delighted to see him living well in London, one of the most expensive cities in the world.

During the visit, it became evident that Slim Buster had settled comfortably in his London abode, which looked plush and exquisite. The apartment, according to Slim, was located in a prestigious part of the city and one of the most expensive places to live in London.

Zionfelix had the opportunity to visit Slim Buster's apartment, and he was left in awe at how beautiful the place was. He described the legend's London residence as a sight to behold.

Ghanaians excited to see Slim Buster living good

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Legend Justice01 said:

I like the fact that he’s taking good care of himself, he still looks young and good

Abenaa black 224@& commented:

Never grow old ooo

God reacted:

we miss him

Source: YEN.com.gh