Highes rapper Sarkodie recently shared a video of his three-year-old son, MJ, exhibiting his talent in music

The little boy was shown making beats and his father noted that he was going to ditch his music producers

The talent exhibited by MJ impressed his father's followers who hailed him

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie's son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, may be following in his father's footsteps as a creative talent.

At just three years old, MJ, as he is affectionately called, is already exhibiting signs that he could create beats to make music.

In his latest video shared by Sarkodie, MJ is seen lying down and playing with a touchscreen gadget believed to be a beatmaker.

Sarkodie's little son is making beats Photo source: @ameyawtv

He played two different beats, Each of the beats MJ played sounded sweet to the ears., The boy also gesticulated and nodded like an adult listening to a good tune.

The BET winner indicated that he was going stop using the services of MOG, one of his longtime music producers, when MJ matures.

Since I can’t afford MOG Beatz no more guess who’s coming through,” he captioned the video.

Sarkodie also added that renowned music producer Killbeatz was not hearing from him because of MJ.

See below for the video as reshared by Ameyaw TV:

Sarkodie's fans are impressed by MJ's 'beatmaking skills'

The video of Sarkodie's son impressed followers of his father. Some of them hailed the little boy as talented.

big.dammy_ said:

You can’t be a son to the landlord and just be doing anything na ‍♂️

ajosgoodofficial said:

This is good. He'll be great at it

peps_outlook said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️

1theophi said:

Wooowwwwwww

Sarkodie congratulates Black Sherif as he becomes the 3rd Ghanaian to win a BET award

Meanwhile, Sarkodie recently took to his Instagram stories to congratulate Black Sherif for bagging his first-ever BET award.

Black Sherif beat other artistes around the world to win the BET Hip Hop Award for Best International Flow

Lots of congratulatory messages are pouring in for the Konongo-born rapper on social media,

Source: YEN.com.gh