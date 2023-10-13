Kuami Eugene has expressed his disappointment for not winning the 2016 edition of MTN Hitmaker

Speaking with TV3's Berla Mundi, he openly expressed his frustrations with the judges and Charter House for placing him third

Kuami Eugene established he wasn't so happy with the results and felt cheated after fielding significant efforts.

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly known as Kuami Eugene, has voiced out his frustrations with the MTN Hitmaker music reality show.

In 2016, the Afrobeats sensation featured in the 5th edition of the MTN Hitmaker music competition and came third behind F9 (2nd) and Kurl Songx (1st).

Talking to Berla Mundi, Kuami Eugene claimed he had all it took to edge the others and emerge as the ultimate winner.

Kuami Eugene says he felt robbed after placing 3rd in MTN Hitmaker season 5 Source: Instagram/Kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene expresses disappointment over MTN Hitmaker's first-position snub

Kuami Eugene who just released his third studio album, advanced that his refined stage performances were too significant to have been overlooked by judges.

As the 2nd runner-up, Kuami Eugene missed out on the GH₵100,000 recording contract that went out to Kelvin (Kurl Songx).

The Angela Hitmaker, in his with Berla Mundi, established:

"I was so mad, I wasn’t happy with just myself. I was mad at everyone – Charter House, the Judges, Okyeame Kwame, Eazzy and everyone. I felt I did my best. I did everything. I performed and sang well. I felt I’ve done so much to earn the first place. They didn’t even give me a second place. I wasn’t so happy about the result. I felt I was robbed in a way.”

Despite his unsuccessful attempts, Kuami Eugene went on to secure a deal with Richie Mensah's Lynx Entertainment label, after the MTN Hitmaker season 5 competition.

He has since become part of several MTN Hitmaker contestants who miss out on the first position, but go on to do well.

In 2020, he became the ultimate artiste of the year, edging the likes of Sarkodie and Diana Hamilton.

Kuami Eugene joins EMPIRE after rumours of him exiting Lynx Entertainment

The artiste continues to inch closer to international stardom. He is a known contributor to one of the most successful records in Afrobeats history, Ckay's Love Nwatiti.

Earlier this year, the singer was rumoured to exited Lynx Entertainment joining the expansive African roster of Empire's division on the continent.

Richie Mensah, the founder of Lynx, cleared the rumour confirming that Kuami Eugene joining EMPIRE is a strategic partnership between both labels.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh