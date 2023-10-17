Akosua Pearl, the best friend of Aba Dope, shared old pictures before she bleached her skin

Akosua Pearl, the best friend of Onua Concert Party host Aba Dope, shared old pictures of when she had a darker complexion before she bleached her skin.

Aba Dope's old photos from high school. Image Credit: @aba_dope

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope's old pictures

The pictures were taken when Aba Dope was in senior high school. In one picture, she was spotted with Akosua Pearl in their choir attire: a gown and a cap.

The second picture was Aba Dope, all smiles on her bank bed with her face resting on her hands.

The never-before-seen pictures came when the Onua Concert Party host revealed in an interview with Delay on The Delay Show that she had not always been fair.

Old photos of Aba Dope during her time in the school choir in senior high school (SHS).

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Aba Dope's senior high school pictures

Many people called out Aba Dope's best friend, Akosua Pearl, for releasing the old, unseen pictures on social media.

Others commented on how Aba Dope looked when she was darker in SHS, as they said she looked beautiful.

ABY_NIMAA said:

Akosua Pearl di problem aba paaaaa ooo … Akosua pearl was not supposed to loud am

Nessa said:

Akosua pearl be problem paa

user582539570153 said:

Akosua pearl y3 cobra

nuella201 said:

Akosua Pearl can’t accept that ay3 great meyanko

Pheer_daus23❤️ said:

Aah, Aba, but you weren’t that bad looking ooh you were foineee

Efua Trumplina said:

Awnn self-confidence is something that really has to be taught in school. How were u looking bad? Your skin was perfect, and you were beautiful as well.

Aba Dop reveals the reason she bleached her skin

YEN.com.gh reported that Aba Dope revealed on The Delay Show that she had not always been a fair-coloured person.

She noted that she bleached her dark complexion because she was not beautiful and not pleased with her colour.

She added that she had an awakening in high school when her teacher took her out of the beauty pageant and sent her to the school choir based on that.

