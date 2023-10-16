Nana Ama McBrown turned many heads online when she dazzled in a blue corset gown style with gold ensembles

She rocked an evening makeup, which many people opined that it was too much

Others also talked about how gorgeous she looked for the 2023 edition of the Emy Africa Awards

Onua Showtime host and actress Nana Ama McBrown got many people talking about her evening makeup look for the 2023 edition of the Emy Africa Awards.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks heavy maekup

Nana Ama McBrown slayed in a blue corset gown styled with gold pieces she wore over the dress in order to give her a bold fashion statement.

The multiple award-winning actress wore evening makeup that boldened her facial features, and the highlights sparkled her face.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown getting ready for the 2023 edition of the Emy Africa Awards.

Ghanaians shared their views on Nana Ama McBrown's evening makeup

Many of Nana Ama McBrown's Instagram followers talked about how gorgeous she looked for the 2023 edition of the Emy Africa Awards.

Others also were not pleased with her evening makeup as they opined that too many products were used on her face.

zee_is_queen said:

The makeup is nice. It’s a night event that’s why there’s a lot of bling bling on her face

winifredamoah41 said:

I beg delete am wai..before they start dragging u.

queen_zenni said:

This one dea I always like your make-up, but this is not nice

princess_otiwaah_cartel said:

Is it my eyes or my phone.....Nana, this your makeup is too much.

rukaiyaissah said:

You look gorgeous @iamamamcbrown

akissjay_1 said:

Beautiful Queen @iamamamcbrown.

naana_all_z_well said:

Make nu dooosu Nana. Pls don't block me.

orleansb_ said:

Not too late to delete this post.

djmasterblaq1 said:

You are looking cute ❤️

ladydee_beauty_palour said:

You look great.

