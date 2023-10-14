Onua Concert Party host Aba Dope revealed on The Delay Show that she had not always been a fair-coloured person

She noted that an incident in high school compelled her to bleach her skin

Many people shared their anticipation for the new episode to be aired, while others empathised with her

Ghanaian media personality and model Aba Dope opened up about bleaching her skin and the incident that prompted her to change her skin colour.

Aba Dope speaks on bleaching her skin

In an interview with Delay on The Delay Show, Aba Dope said that at some point in her past, she was not pleased with how she looked when she saw her reflection in the mirror.

According to her, she looked very dark and resembled someone who was a transgender.

Sharing the background story, she said her high school teacher did not make her feel comfortable with her physical features.

"In secondary school, there was a beauty competition which I participated in. There were people auditioning for the pageant and one of my teachers took me out of the line and sent me to the school choir," she recounted.

The host of Onua TV's Onua Concert Party noted that she was made to join the school choir to play base because she was not considered as beautiful.

Trailer of Aba Dope's interview on The Delay Show.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Aba Dope's reasons for bleaching her skin

Many people shared their anticipation for the full interview to be aired on The Delay Show YouTube Channel and on TV3 on Sunday, October 14, 2023.

Others also said despite the video being hilarious, they empathised with the ordeal Aba Dope encountered when she was in high school.

Below are some of the comments.

_osaah_ said:

Yes the interview may seem hilarious but she didn’t deserve such humiliation and unfair treatment from the teacher. There are a lot of people going through such situations (could be in academics, weight, the way they speak, how they walk, and so on) and I hope that they’ll love themselves and embrace whatever was given to them. Everyone is unique in our own way.

krankinbeatz_ said:

I think I appreciate how she is just being honest. It’s really hard to get that these days.

hajiaalimantusadiya said:

Aba Ay3 great do you have to tell everybody that I’m fair

akua_rossy said:

)se me nk) b) Base oh but teacher didn't try

volta_empress_1 said:

sis k) b) base

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2 said:

I can't wait. The realest

