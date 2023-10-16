Black Sherif, in a conversation with Stephalways on her podcast, was asked what his favourite subject was back in school, and he revealed it was RME

The musician said he used to ace the subject back in the day, adding that being a regular at Makaranta as a devout Muslim made the subject easy for him

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video also shared their love for RME, mentioning that it was easy to grasp and pass

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, in a conversation with Stephalways, a content creator and podcaster, opened up about his school days and shared that his favourite subject was Religious and Moral Education (RME). This revelation sparked reactions among fans and many Ghanaians, who also expressed their love for the subject.

Black Sherif discussed his academic journey during Stephalways' podcast. When asked about his favourite subject in school, he happily mentioned RME, recollecting fond memories he had of studying the subject. The musician revealed that he excelled in this subject during his school years, which made him love the subject.

Black Sherif said what set him apart from many students was his regular attendance at the "Makaranta" or Islamic school as a devout Muslim. He noted that this background made studying RME an easier experience for him as he could easily apply knowledge gained from "Makaranta" in the subject. Religious and Moral Education, commonly taught in many Ghanaian schools, covers various religious and ethical principles.

Black Sherif's love for RME sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Lois❤ said:

RME de3 bonus subjectour favourite

nurse strange reacted:

In fact that subject didn’t teach us anything about religion and morals. We liked it because it was the easiest subject

Cocktail Master commented:

RME is the reason some of our parents didn’t disown us after every exam

Black Sherif wins award

In another story, Ghanaian singer/rapper Black Sherif has been named Music Man of the Year at the eighth EMY Africa Awards.

He clinched the honour over top-tier Ghanaian performers such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Samini.

The 2023 prestigious awards took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, October 14.

